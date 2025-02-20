Prothena: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $58 million in its fourth…

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $1.08.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.02 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $122.3 million, or $2.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $135.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

