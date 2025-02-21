Protagonist Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $131.7 million.…

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $131.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, California-based company said it had profit of $1.98.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $170.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $275.2 million, or $4.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $434.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTGX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.