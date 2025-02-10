Prospect Capital: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Monday reported a loss of $66,000 in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Monday reported a loss of $66,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $185.5 million in the period.

