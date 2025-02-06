Pros Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The pricing and revenue-management software maker posted revenue of $85 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $20.5 million, or 43 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $330.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Pros Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 12 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $85 million to $86 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Pros Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $360 million to $362 million.

