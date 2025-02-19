ProPetro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.1 million…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $320.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $314 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $137.9 million, or $1.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PUMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PUMP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.