Progyny: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits posted revenue of $298.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.3 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Progyny expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 47 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $318 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Progyny expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.52 to $1.62 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion.

