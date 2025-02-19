PROG Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported profit of $57.5 million in…

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported profit of $57.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Draper, Utah-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $623.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $613.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $197.2 million, or $4.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.46 billion.

PROG Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.52 billion to $2.59 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.