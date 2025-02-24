ProAssurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $16.2 million. On…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $16.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The medical professional liability insurer posted revenue of $290.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $287.5 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $272 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52.7 million, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.