Privia Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.4 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The physician practice management company posted revenue of $460.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.4 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.74 billion.

Privia Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.68 billion.

