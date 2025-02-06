Principal Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $905.4 million.

The Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $3.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.94 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.75 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.57 billion, or $6.68 per share.

