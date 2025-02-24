Primoris Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported earnings of $54 million in its fourth…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported earnings of $54 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $180.9 million, or $3.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.37 billion.

Primoris Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRIM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.