Primo Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) on Thursday reported a loss of $157.7 million…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) on Thursday reported a loss of $157.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The maker of pure-play water solutions posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16.4 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRMB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.