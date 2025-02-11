Primerica: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $167.1 million.…

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $4.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $5.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.96 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $788.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $790.1 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $767.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $470.5 million, or $13.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.04 billion.

