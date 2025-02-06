Prestige Consumer Healthcare: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $61 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.22.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The medicine distributor posted revenue of $290.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.2 million.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare expects full-year earnings to be $4.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.