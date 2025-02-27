Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 27, 2025, 2:07 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 566 566½ 544 547¼ —18¾
May 579¼ 580¼ 560 563½ —16¼
Jul 593½ 594¼ 574¾ 577¾ —16
Sep 608¼ 608¾ 590 593 —15½
Dec 627½ 628¼ 610 612½ —15¼
Mar 643 643½ 626¾ 629¼ —14½
May 649¼ 649¼ 636¼ 636½ —15
Jul 643 643 632¼ 634 —12½
Dec 650 650 649 649½ —12¾
Est. sales 133,605. Wed.’s sales 126,618
Wed.’s open int 399,238
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 478¼ 481¼ 464¼ 466 —12¼
May 493½ 496¼ 480 481¼ —12¼
Jul 498½ 501¼ 485¾ 487 —11½
Sep 466¾ 468½ 458½ 459½ —7¾
Dec 465¾ 467¾ 460¾ 461¾ —5¼
Mar 477¾ 478½ 471¾ 473¼ —4¾
May 483¾ 484¼ 478¾ 479¾ —4¾
Jul 486¼ 487 481½ 482¾ —4¼
Sep 463¾ 464 460½ 460½ —4¾
Dec 463¼ 464½ 459¼ 459½ —4¼
Mar 470½ 472¼ 470½ 472¼ —2
Dec 457 457 457 457 —2¾
Dec 458 458 458 458 —1
Est. sales 492,811. Wed.’s sales 470,353
Wed.’s open int 1,909,576
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 362 363¾ 354½ 356½ —5¾
May 370½ 374 364¼ 373½ +1
Est. sales 1,245. Wed.’s sales 1,245
Wed.’s open int 3,557
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1024 1034 1021 1025¾ +1¼
May 1041¼ 1051¼ 1035 1038¾ —2½
Jul 1055¾ 1065½ 1050 1053½ —2¾
Aug 1054¾ 1063¾ 1049 1053 —2
Sep 1041½ 1049¾ 1036¾ 1040 —2¼
Nov 1045 1053¼ 1040½ 1044 —1½
Jan 1056 1063¼ 1051¼ 1054½ —1½
Mar 1057 1061¾ 1051½ 1054 —2¼
May 1059½ 1065 1055 1058 —2
Jul 1071¾ 1071¾ 1063¼ 1064 —3
Nov 1039¾ 1043¼ 1036½ 1036½ —2¾
Jul 1065 1065½ 1065 1065½ ¼
Est. sales 289,441. Wed.’s sales 269,281
Wed.’s open int 802,621

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

