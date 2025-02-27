CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|566
|566½
|544
|547¼
|—18¾
|May
|579¼
|580¼
|560
|563½
|—16¼
|Jul
|593½
|594¼
|574¾
|577¾
|—16
|Sep
|608¼
|608¾
|590
|593
|—15½
|Dec
|627½
|628¼
|610
|612½
|—15¼
|Mar
|643
|643½
|626¾
|629¼
|—14½
|May
|649¼
|649¼
|636¼
|636½
|—15
|Jul
|643
|643
|632¼
|634
|—12½
|Dec
|650
|650
|649
|649½
|—12¾
|Est. sales 133,605.
|Wed.’s sales 126,618
|Wed.’s open int 399,238
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|478¼
|481¼
|464¼
|466
|—12¼
|May
|493½
|496¼
|480
|481¼
|—12¼
|Jul
|498½
|501¼
|485¾
|487
|—11½
|Sep
|466¾
|468½
|458½
|459½
|—7¾
|Dec
|465¾
|467¾
|460¾
|461¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|477¾
|478½
|471¾
|473¼
|—4¾
|May
|483¾
|484¼
|478¾
|479¾
|—4¾
|Jul
|486¼
|487
|481½
|482¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|463¾
|464
|460½
|460½
|—4¾
|Dec
|463¼
|464½
|459¼
|459½
|—4¼
|Mar
|470½
|472¼
|470½
|472¼
|—2
|Dec
|457
|457
|457
|457
|—2¾
|Dec
|458
|458
|458
|458
|—1
|Est. sales 492,811.
|Wed.’s sales 470,353
|Wed.’s open int 1,909,576
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|362
|363¾
|354½
|356½
|—5¾
|May
|370½
|374
|364¼
|373½
|+1
|Est. sales 1,245.
|Wed.’s sales 1,245
|Wed.’s open int 3,557
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1024
|1034
|1021
|1025¾
|+1¼
|May
|1041¼
|1051¼
|1035
|1038¾
|—2½
|Jul
|1055¾
|1065½
|1050
|1053½
|—2¾
|Aug
|1054¾
|1063¾
|1049
|1053
|—2
|Sep
|1041½
|1049¾
|1036¾
|1040
|—2¼
|Nov
|1045
|1053¼
|1040½
|1044
|—1½
|Jan
|1056
|1063¼
|1051¼
|1054½
|—1½
|Mar
|1057
|1061¾
|1051½
|1054
|—2¼
|May
|1059½
|1065
|1055
|1058
|—2
|Jul
|1071¾
|1071¾
|1063¼
|1064
|—3
|Nov
|1039¾
|1043¼
|1036½
|1036½
|—2¾
|Jul
|1065
|1065½
|1065
|1065½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 289,441.
|Wed.’s sales 269,281
|Wed.’s open int 802,621
