CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 566 566½ 544 547¼ —18¾ May 579¼ 580¼ 560 563½ —16¼ Jul 593½ 594¼ 574¾ 577¾ —16 Sep 608¼ 608¾ 590 593 —15½ Dec 627½ 628¼ 610 612½ —15¼ Mar 643 643½ 626¾ 629¼ —14½ May 649¼ 649¼ 636¼ 636½ —15 Jul 643 643 632¼ 634 —12½ Dec 650 650 649 649½ —12¾ Est. sales 133,605. Wed.’s sales 126,618 Wed.’s open int 399,238 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 478¼ 481¼ 464¼ 466 —12¼ May 493½ 496¼ 480 481¼ —12¼ Jul 498½ 501¼ 485¾ 487 —11½ Sep 466¾ 468½ 458½ 459½ —7¾ Dec 465¾ 467¾ 460¾ 461¾ —5¼ Mar 477¾ 478½ 471¾ 473¼ —4¾ May 483¾ 484¼ 478¾ 479¾ —4¾ Jul 486¼ 487 481½ 482¾ —4¼ Sep 463¾ 464 460½ 460½ —4¾ Dec 463¼ 464½ 459¼ 459½ —4¼ Mar 470½ 472¼ 470½ 472¼ —2 Dec 457 457 457 457 —2¾ Dec 458 458 458 458 —1 Est. sales 492,811. Wed.’s sales 470,353 Wed.’s open int 1,909,576 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 362 363¾ 354½ 356½ —5¾ May 370½ 374 364¼ 373½ +1 Est. sales 1,245. Wed.’s sales 1,245 Wed.’s open int 3,557 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1024 1034 1021 1025¾ +1¼ May 1041¼ 1051¼ 1035 1038¾ —2½ Jul 1055¾ 1065½ 1050 1053½ —2¾ Aug 1054¾ 1063¾ 1049 1053 —2 Sep 1041½ 1049¾ 1036¾ 1040 —2¼ Nov 1045 1053¼ 1040½ 1044 —1½ Jan 1056 1063¼ 1051¼ 1054½ —1½ Mar 1057 1061¾ 1051½ 1054 —2¼ May 1059½ 1065 1055 1058 —2 Jul 1071¾ 1071¾ 1063¼ 1064 —3 Nov 1039¾ 1043¼ 1036½ 1036½ —2¾ Jul 1065 1065½ 1065 1065½ — ¼ Est. sales 289,441. Wed.’s sales 269,281 Wed.’s open int 802,621

