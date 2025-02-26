Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

February 26, 2025, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 574¼ 577¼ 563¾ 566¾ —6
May 588¾ 592¾ 577½ 580¼ —7½
Jul 602¼ 606¾ 591¾ 594½ —7¾
Sep 618¼ 622 607 609 —8½
Dec 637¼ 641 626¼ 628½ —8¼
Mar 653¼ 657 642½ 644½ —8½
May 662¼ 664¾ 651 651¼ —9½
Jul 655¾ 658¼ 646½ 646½ —9¼
Dec 674½ 674½ 670½ 670½ —2¾
Est. sales 110,008. Tue.’s sales 150,477
Tue.’s open int 401,806
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 480¼ 485 477 477¾ —2
May 495 500 492¼ 493¼ —1
Jul 499¼ 504½ 497¼ 498¼ —1
Sep 470¼ 473¼ 466½ 467¼ —3¾
Dec 469½ 471¾ 465¾ 466¾ —3¼
Mar 480¼ 482¾ 476¾ 477¾ —3¼
May 487 489 483½ 483¾ —3½
Jul 489½ 491¼ 485¾ 487¼ —2¾
Sep 467½ 467¾ 465¼ 465¼ —2¼
Dec 466¼ 467¼ 463½ 463¾ —2¼
Mar 476¾ 476¾ 476¾ 476¾
Est. sales 420,833. Tue.’s sales 508,443
Tue.’s open int 1,917,072
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 371¼ 371¼ 362 362¾ —11¼
May 379 381¼ 370 374¼ —4¾
Jul 376½ 376½ 376½ 376½ —3¼
Est. sales 1,120. Tue.’s sales 1,451
Tue.’s open int 3,636
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1030 1032¾ 1021¼ 1023½ —7¾
May 1048 1050 1037¾ 1040¾ —8
Jul 1062¾ 1064¾ 1052¾ 1055½ —8
Aug 1061 1062¾ 1051¾ 1054¼ —7½
Sep 1048 1048½ 1039 1041½ —6½
Nov 1050¼ 1051½ 1042½ 1044¾ —6¼
Jan 1061 1061¾ 1053½ 1055¼ —6
Mar 1061¼ 1061¼ 1054 1056¼ —5
May 1062½ 1063¾ 1058 1059½ —5½
Jul 1069½ 1069½ 1065 1065½ —6
Nov 1040¾ 1043½ 1038¼ 1039 —4¼
Jan 1029¼ 1053½ 1029¼ 1053½
Est. sales 243,941. Tue.’s sales 364,982
Tue.’s open int 828,710

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up