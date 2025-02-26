CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|574¼
|577¼
|563¾
|566¾
|—6
|May
|588¾
|592¾
|577½
|580¼
|—7½
|Jul
|602¼
|606¾
|591¾
|594½
|—7¾
|Sep
|618¼
|622
|607
|609
|—8½
|Dec
|637¼
|641
|626¼
|628½
|—8¼
|Mar
|653¼
|657
|642½
|644½
|—8½
|May
|662¼
|664¾
|651
|651¼
|—9½
|Jul
|655¾
|658¼
|646½
|646½
|—9¼
|Dec
|674½
|674½
|670½
|670½
|—2¾
|Est. sales 110,008.
|Tue.’s sales 150,477
|Tue.’s open int 401,806
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|480¼
|485
|477
|477¾
|—2
|May
|495
|500
|492¼
|493¼
|—1
|Jul
|499¼
|504½
|497¼
|498¼
|—1
|Sep
|470¼
|473¼
|466½
|467¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|469½
|471¾
|465¾
|466¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|480¼
|482¾
|476¾
|477¾
|—3¼
|May
|487
|489
|483½
|483¾
|—3½
|Jul
|489½
|491¼
|485¾
|487¼
|—2¾
|Sep
|467½
|467¾
|465¼
|465¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|466¼
|467¼
|463½
|463¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|476¾
|476¾
|476¾
|476¾
|+¼
|Est. sales 420,833.
|Tue.’s sales 508,443
|Tue.’s open int 1,917,072
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|371¼
|371¼
|362
|362¾
|—11¼
|May
|379
|381¼
|370
|374¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|376½
|376½
|376½
|376½
|—3¼
|Est. sales 1,120.
|Tue.’s sales 1,451
|Tue.’s open int 3,636
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1030
|1032¾
|1021¼
|1023½
|—7¾
|May
|1048
|1050
|1037¾
|1040¾
|—8
|Jul
|1062¾
|1064¾
|1052¾
|1055½
|—8
|Aug
|1061
|1062¾
|1051¾
|1054¼
|—7½
|Sep
|1048
|1048½
|1039
|1041½
|—6½
|Nov
|1050¼
|1051½
|1042½
|1044¾
|—6¼
|Jan
|1061
|1061¾
|1053½
|1055¼
|—6
|Mar
|1061¼
|1061¼
|1054
|1056¼
|—5
|May
|1062½
|1063¾
|1058
|1059½
|—5½
|Jul
|1069½
|1069½
|1065
|1065½
|—6
|Nov
|1040¾
|1043½
|1038¼
|1039
|—4¼
|Jan
|1029¼
|1053½
|1029¼
|1053½
|Est. sales 243,941.
|Tue.’s sales 364,982
|Tue.’s open int 828,710
