CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 574¼ 577¼ 563¾ 566¾ —6 May 588¾ 592¾ 577½ 580¼ —7½ Jul 602¼ 606¾ 591¾ 594½ —7¾ Sep 618¼ 622 607 609 —8½ Dec 637¼ 641 626¼ 628½ —8¼ Mar 653¼ 657 642½ 644½ —8½ May 662¼ 664¾ 651 651¼ —9½ Jul 655¾ 658¼ 646½ 646½ —9¼ Dec 674½ 674½ 670½ 670½ —2¾ Est. sales 110,008. Tue.’s sales 150,477 Tue.’s open int 401,806 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 480¼ 485 477 477¾ —2 May 495 500 492¼ 493¼ —1 Jul 499¼ 504½ 497¼ 498¼ —1 Sep 470¼ 473¼ 466½ 467¼ —3¾ Dec 469½ 471¾ 465¾ 466¾ —3¼ Mar 480¼ 482¾ 476¾ 477¾ —3¼ May 487 489 483½ 483¾ —3½ Jul 489½ 491¼ 485¾ 487¼ —2¾ Sep 467½ 467¾ 465¼ 465¼ —2¼ Dec 466¼ 467¼ 463½ 463¾ —2¼ Mar 476¾ 476¾ 476¾ 476¾ +¼ Est. sales 420,833. Tue.’s sales 508,443 Tue.’s open int 1,917,072 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 371¼ 371¼ 362 362¾ —11¼ May 379 381¼ 370 374¼ —4¾ Jul 376½ 376½ 376½ 376½ —3¼ Est. sales 1,120. Tue.’s sales 1,451 Tue.’s open int 3,636 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1030 1032¾ 1021¼ 1023½ —7¾ May 1048 1050 1037¾ 1040¾ —8 Jul 1062¾ 1064¾ 1052¾ 1055½ —8 Aug 1061 1062¾ 1051¾ 1054¼ —7½ Sep 1048 1048½ 1039 1041½ —6½ Nov 1050¼ 1051½ 1042½ 1044¾ —6¼ Jan 1061 1061¾ 1053½ 1055¼ —6 Mar 1061¼ 1061¼ 1054 1056¼ —5 May 1062½ 1063¾ 1058 1059½ —5½ Jul 1069½ 1069½ 1065 1065½ —6 Nov 1040¾ 1043½ 1038¼ 1039 —4¼ Jan 1029¼ 1053½ 1029¼ 1053½ Est. sales 243,941. Tue.’s sales 364,982 Tue.’s open int 828,710

