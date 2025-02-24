Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 24, 2025, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 589½ 589½ 574¾ 578½ —11½
May 603¾ 604 589¼ 592¾ —11¼
Jul 616 617 603¼ 607 —10¼
Sep 631 631¼ 618¼ 622 —9¾
Dec 646¾ 648½ 637¼ 641 —8¾
Mar 661¾ 663 653¼ 656½ —7½
May 665¾ 665¾ 660¾ 661 —8
Jul 652 658¼ 652 657¾ —1½
Dec 671½ 671½ 670½ 670½ —2½
Est. sales 112,464. Fri.’s sales 81,476
Fri.’s open int 412,459
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 490 491 481½ 482½ —8¾
May 504½ 505¼ 495¼ 496½ —8½
Jul 508¾ 510 500 501½ —8
Sep 477 477¾ 470½ 471¼ —6¼
Dec 474¼ 475½ 468¾ 469½ —5½
Mar 485¼ 486¼ 480 480½ —5½
May 491¾ 492½ 486¼ 487¼ —4½
Jul 494 494 488¾ 489½ —4¼
Sep 469¾ 470¼ 466¾ 466¾ —4
Dec 469¼ 470 465 465½ —4
Mar 478 478 478 478 —2
Est. sales 485,199. Fri.’s sales 387,327
Fri.’s open int 1,968,938
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 356 358 345½ 350½ —8¾
May 360 363¼ 350½ 358½ —5
Est. sales 563. Fri.’s sales 586
Fri.’s open int 3,710
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1038¼ 1043 1028¼ 1029¼ —10¼
May 1056 1061 1047 1047¾ —9½
Jul 1072 1076¼ 1063 1063¾ —9¼
Aug 1070½ 1074½ 1062 1062½ —8¾
Sep 1056¼ 1059¾ 1048¾ 1049 —8½
Nov 1058¾ 1062 1051½ 1051½ —8¼
Jan 1068¾ 1071¾ 1061¼ 1061¼ —8¼
Mar 1067¾ 1070½ 1060¾ 1060¾ —7¾
May 1069¼ 1073 1064½ 1066¼ —5¼
Jul 1073¼ 1078 1072 1072¼ —5¼
Nov 1049½ 1050¼ 1045 1045½ —2¾
Est. sales 237,059. Fri.’s sales 215,901
Fri.’s open int 872,473

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

