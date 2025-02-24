CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|589½
|589½
|574¾
|578½
|—11½
|May
|603¾
|604
|589¼
|592¾
|—11¼
|Jul
|616
|617
|603¼
|607
|—10¼
|Sep
|631
|631¼
|618¼
|622
|—9¾
|Dec
|646¾
|648½
|637¼
|641
|—8¾
|Mar
|661¾
|663
|653¼
|656½
|—7½
|May
|665¾
|665¾
|660¾
|661
|—8
|Jul
|652
|658¼
|652
|657¾
|—1½
|Dec
|671½
|671½
|670½
|670½
|—2½
|Est. sales 112,464.
|Fri.’s sales 81,476
|Fri.’s open int 412,459
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|490
|491
|481½
|482½
|—8¾
|May
|504½
|505¼
|495¼
|496½
|—8½
|Jul
|508¾
|510
|500
|501½
|—8
|Sep
|477
|477¾
|470½
|471¼
|—6¼
|Dec
|474¼
|475½
|468¾
|469½
|—5½
|Mar
|485¼
|486¼
|480
|480½
|—5½
|May
|491¾
|492½
|486¼
|487¼
|—4½
|Jul
|494
|494
|488¾
|489½
|—4¼
|Sep
|469¾
|470¼
|466¾
|466¾
|—4
|Dec
|469¼
|470
|465
|465½
|—4
|Mar
|478
|478
|478
|478
|—2
|Est. sales 485,199.
|Fri.’s sales 387,327
|Fri.’s open int 1,968,938
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|356
|358
|345½
|350½
|—8¾
|May
|360
|363¼
|350½
|358½
|—5
|Est. sales 563.
|Fri.’s sales 586
|Fri.’s open int 3,710
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1038¼
|1043
|1028¼
|1029¼
|—10¼
|May
|1056
|1061
|1047
|1047¾
|—9½
|Jul
|1072
|1076¼
|1063
|1063¾
|—9¼
|Aug
|1070½
|1074½
|1062
|1062½
|—8¾
|Sep
|1056¼
|1059¾
|1048¾
|1049
|—8½
|Nov
|1058¾
|1062
|1051½
|1051½
|—8¼
|Jan
|1068¾
|1071¾
|1061¼
|1061¼
|—8¼
|Mar
|1067¾
|1070½
|1060¾
|1060¾
|—7¾
|May
|1069¼
|1073
|1064½
|1066¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|1073¼
|1078
|1072
|1072¼
|—5¼
|Nov
|1049½
|1050¼
|1045
|1045½
|—2¾
|Est. sales 237,059.
|Fri.’s sales 215,901
|Fri.’s open int 872,473
