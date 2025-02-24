CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 589½ 589½ 574¾ 578½ —11½ May 603¾ 604 589¼ 592¾ —11¼ Jul 616 617 603¼ 607 —10¼ Sep 631 631¼ 618¼ 622 —9¾ Dec 646¾ 648½ 637¼ 641 —8¾ Mar 661¾ 663 653¼ 656½ —7½ May 665¾ 665¾ 660¾ 661 —8 Jul 652 658¼ 652 657¾ —1½ Dec 671½ 671½ 670½ 670½ —2½ Est. sales 112,464. Fri.’s sales 81,476 Fri.’s open int 412,459 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 490 491 481½ 482½ —8¾ May 504½ 505¼ 495¼ 496½ —8½ Jul 508¾ 510 500 501½ —8 Sep 477 477¾ 470½ 471¼ —6¼ Dec 474¼ 475½ 468¾ 469½ —5½ Mar 485¼ 486¼ 480 480½ —5½ May 491¾ 492½ 486¼ 487¼ —4½ Jul 494 494 488¾ 489½ —4¼ Sep 469¾ 470¼ 466¾ 466¾ —4 Dec 469¼ 470 465 465½ —4 Mar 478 478 478 478 —2 Est. sales 485,199. Fri.’s sales 387,327 Fri.’s open int 1,968,938 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 356 358 345½ 350½ —8¾ May 360 363¼ 350½ 358½ —5 Est. sales 563. Fri.’s sales 586 Fri.’s open int 3,710 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1038¼ 1043 1028¼ 1029¼ —10¼ May 1056 1061 1047 1047¾ —9½ Jul 1072 1076¼ 1063 1063¾ —9¼ Aug 1070½ 1074½ 1062 1062½ —8¾ Sep 1056¼ 1059¾ 1048¾ 1049 —8½ Nov 1058¾ 1062 1051½ 1051½ —8¼ Jan 1068¾ 1071¾ 1061¼ 1061¼ —8¼ Mar 1067¾ 1070½ 1060¾ 1060¾ —7¾ May 1069¼ 1073 1064½ 1066¼ —5¼ Jul 1073¼ 1078 1072 1072¼ —5¼ Nov 1049½ 1050¼ 1045 1045½ —2¾ Est. sales 237,059. Fri.’s sales 215,901 Fri.’s open int 872,473

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.