Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

February 20, 2025, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 592 595½ 583½ 585¼ —6¾
May 607 609¾ 598¼ 600 —6½
Jul 620 623 612¼ 613¾ —6
Sep 634½ 637 627 628½ —5¾
Dec 652 654¾ 645 646½ —5½
Mar 665¼ 668¾ 659¾ 660¾ —5¼
May 671¼ 673½ 666 666½ —4¾
Jul 659 659 656¼ 656¼ —4¾
Est. sales 184,290. Wed.’s sales 172,544
Wed.’s open int 431,027
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 497¾ 503¼ 497½ 498¾ +1¼
May 512 518 512 513¾ +1½
Jul 515¼ 520¾ 515 517¼ +2
Sep 477¾ 482¾ 477½ 481¾ +2¾
Dec 475¼ 479¾ 475 479 +2½
Mar 485¾ 490¾ 485¾ 489½ +2
May 493¼ 496½ 493¼ 495½ +2
Jul 494¾ 498¾ 494¼ 498 +2½
Sep 472 474½ 471¾ 474 +2
Dec 469¾ 472½ 469½ 471¾ +1¾
Mar 483 483 483 483 +2½
May 470 485½ 470 485½
Jul 490½ 491 490½ 491 +3¼
Dec 465 465 465 465 +1½
Dec 460 460 460 460
Est. sales 516,971. Wed.’s sales 477,356
Wed.’s open int 2,071,425
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 341½ 352½ 340¾ 351¼ +10
May 348½ 359 347¾ 358¾ +10½
Jul 360 360 360 360 +6
Est. sales 522. Wed.’s sales 522
Wed.’s open int 3,882
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1032¼ 1045½ 1031¾ 1041¾ +10
May 1049 1062¾ 1048¼ 1059¼ +11
Jul 1064 1077½ 1063¾ 1074 +10
Aug 1063¼ 1075 1062¾ 1071¾ +9
Sep 1049¾ 1060 1048½ 1056¾ +7¾
Nov 1051¼ 1061¾ 1050¾ 1058 +6¾
Jan 1061¾ 1070¾ 1061½ 1068 +6¾
Mar 1061¾ 1069¾ 1059¾ 1066¾ +6
May 1064¾ 1072¼ 1062¾ 1068½ +4¼
Jul 1073¼ 1077½ 1072¾ 1074½ +4
Nov 1047½ 1050¾ 1047½ 1048 +5
Est. sales 332,888. Wed.’s sales 303,581
Wed.’s open int 890,774

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up