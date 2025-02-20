CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|592
|595½
|583½
|585¼
|—6¾
|May
|607
|609¾
|598¼
|600
|—6½
|Jul
|620
|623
|612¼
|613¾
|—6
|Sep
|634½
|637
|627
|628½
|—5¾
|Dec
|652
|654¾
|645
|646½
|—5½
|Mar
|665¼
|668¾
|659¾
|660¾
|—5¼
|May
|671¼
|673½
|666
|666½
|—4¾
|Jul
|659
|659
|656¼
|656¼
|—4¾
|Est. sales 184,290.
|Wed.’s sales 172,544
|Wed.’s open int 431,027
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|497¾
|503¼
|497½
|498¾
|+1¼
|May
|512
|518
|512
|513¾
|+1½
|Jul
|515¼
|520¾
|515
|517¼
|+2
|Sep
|477¾
|482¾
|477½
|481¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|475¼
|479¾
|475
|479
|+2½
|Mar
|485¾
|490¾
|485¾
|489½
|+2
|May
|493¼
|496½
|493¼
|495½
|+2
|Jul
|494¾
|498¾
|494¼
|498
|+2½
|Sep
|472
|474½
|471¾
|474
|+2
|Dec
|469¾
|472½
|469½
|471¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|483
|483
|483
|483
|+2½
|May
|470
|485½
|470
|485½
|Jul
|490½
|491
|490½
|491
|+3¼
|Dec
|465
|465
|465
|465
|+1½
|Dec
|460
|460
|460
|460
|+¾
|Est. sales 516,971.
|Wed.’s sales 477,356
|Wed.’s open int 2,071,425
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|341½
|352½
|340¾
|351¼
|+10
|May
|348½
|359
|347¾
|358¾
|+10½
|Jul
|360
|360
|360
|360
|+6
|Est. sales 522.
|Wed.’s sales 522
|Wed.’s open int 3,882
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1032¼
|1045½
|1031¾
|1041¾
|+10
|May
|1049
|1062¾
|1048¼
|1059¼
|+11
|Jul
|1064
|1077½
|1063¾
|1074
|+10
|Aug
|1063¼
|1075
|1062¾
|1071¾
|+9
|Sep
|1049¾
|1060
|1048½
|1056¾
|+7¾
|Nov
|1051¼
|1061¾
|1050¾
|1058
|+6¾
|Jan
|1061¾
|1070¾
|1061½
|1068
|+6¾
|Mar
|1061¾
|1069¾
|1059¾
|1066¾
|+6
|May
|1064¾
|1072¼
|1062¾
|1068½
|+4¼
|Jul
|1073¼
|1077½
|1072¾
|1074½
|+4
|Nov
|1047½
|1050¾
|1047½
|1048
|+5
|Est. sales 332,888.
|Wed.’s sales 303,581
|Wed.’s open int 890,774
