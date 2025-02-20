CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 592 595½ 583½ 585¼ —6¾ May 607 609¾ 598¼ 600 —6½ Jul 620 623 612¼ 613¾ —6 Sep 634½ 637 627 628½ —5¾ Dec 652 654¾ 645 646½ —5½ Mar 665¼ 668¾ 659¾ 660¾ —5¼ May 671¼ 673½ 666 666½ —4¾ Jul 659 659 656¼ 656¼ —4¾ Est. sales 184,290. Wed.’s sales 172,544 Wed.’s open int 431,027 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 497¾ 503¼ 497½ 498¾ +1¼ May 512 518 512 513¾ +1½ Jul 515¼ 520¾ 515 517¼ +2 Sep 477¾ 482¾ 477½ 481¾ +2¾ Dec 475¼ 479¾ 475 479 +2½ Mar 485¾ 490¾ 485¾ 489½ +2 May 493¼ 496½ 493¼ 495½ +2 Jul 494¾ 498¾ 494¼ 498 +2½ Sep 472 474½ 471¾ 474 +2 Dec 469¾ 472½ 469½ 471¾ +1¾ Mar 483 483 483 483 +2½ May 470 485½ 470 485½ Jul 490½ 491 490½ 491 +3¼ Dec 465 465 465 465 +1½ Dec 460 460 460 460 +¾ Est. sales 516,971. Wed.’s sales 477,356 Wed.’s open int 2,071,425 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 341½ 352½ 340¾ 351¼ +10 May 348½ 359 347¾ 358¾ +10½ Jul 360 360 360 360 +6 Est. sales 522. Wed.’s sales 522 Wed.’s open int 3,882 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1032¼ 1045½ 1031¾ 1041¾ +10 May 1049 1062¾ 1048¼ 1059¼ +11 Jul 1064 1077½ 1063¾ 1074 +10 Aug 1063¼ 1075 1062¾ 1071¾ +9 Sep 1049¾ 1060 1048½ 1056¾ +7¾ Nov 1051¼ 1061¾ 1050¾ 1058 +6¾ Jan 1061¾ 1070¾ 1061½ 1068 +6¾ Mar 1061¾ 1069¾ 1059¾ 1066¾ +6 May 1064¾ 1072¼ 1062¾ 1068½ +4¼ Jul 1073¼ 1077½ 1072¾ 1074½ +4 Nov 1047½ 1050¾ 1047½ 1048 +5 Est. sales 332,888. Wed.’s sales 303,581 Wed.’s open int 890,774

