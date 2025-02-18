Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 18, 2025, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 598¼ 609 593¼ 606½ +6½
May 612 621¾ 606½ 619 +5½
Jul 623¼ 633½ 617¾ 631¼ +6
Sep 633¼ 646½ 631 645 +6½
Dec 654¼ 663¼ 648 662 +6¾
Mar 665 675½ 661 675¼ +7¾
May 666 679 666 679 +7¾
Jul 660 667 657¼ 667 +9¾
Dec 680 680 680 680 +10½
Est. sales 204,296. Fri.’s sales 211,690
Fri.’s open int 445,012
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 496¼ 504¼ 493¼ 502 +5¾
May 508 517¾ 505½ 515½ +6¾
Jul 510 520 508¼ 517¾ +6½
Sep 474¼ 481¾ 473½ 480¼ +5
Dec 472½ 478¾ 471½ 477½ +4½
Mar 482½ 488¾ 482½ 488½ +4¾
May 488½ 494¾ 488¼ 493½ +3¾
Jul 490½ 496¼ 490¼ 496¼ +4¾
Sep 470 472 469 472 +2¾
Dec 466 470¼ 465½ 470 +3
Dec 462¾ 462¾ 462¾ 462¾ +2½
Est. sales 454,142. Fri.’s sales 439,953
Fri.’s open int 2,046,164, up 15,814
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 337 348 337 346½ +9
May 343¼ 352¾ 342¼ 351¼ +9½
Jul 357¾ 358 357¾ 358 +9¾
Est. sales 908. Fri.’s sales 736
Fri.’s open int 4,097, up 68
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1033 1041¾ 1026 1039½ +3½
May 1049 1058¼ 1042½ 1056¾ +4
Jul 1066 1074 1058½ 1072½ +4¼
Aug 1063¾ 1071¾ 1056¼ 1070¼ +4¾
Sep 1048 1056¾ 1041¼ 1055½ +5½
Nov 1051 1059¾ 1043¾ 1058¼ +6¼
Jan 1060¼ 1069½ 1055¾ 1068 +5½
Mar 1057¾ 1067½ 1054 1066¾ +4¾
May 1059¼ 1070½ 1058½ 1070 +5
Jul 1069 1077 1068 1077 +6¼
Nov 1039 1049 1038½ 1049 +9½
Est. sales 220,118. Fri.’s sales 264,326
Fri.’s open int 894,779, up 474

