CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 598¼ 609 593¼ 606½ +6½ May 612 621¾ 606½ 619 +5½ Jul 623¼ 633½ 617¾ 631¼ +6 Sep 633¼ 646½ 631 645 +6½ Dec 654¼ 663¼ 648 662 +6¾ Mar 665 675½ 661 675¼ +7¾ May 666 679 666 679 +7¾ Jul 660 667 657¼ 667 +9¾ Dec 680 680 680 680 +10½ Est. sales 204,296. Fri.’s sales 211,690 Fri.’s open int 445,012 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 496¼ 504¼ 493¼ 502 +5¾ May 508 517¾ 505½ 515½ +6¾ Jul 510 520 508¼ 517¾ +6½ Sep 474¼ 481¾ 473½ 480¼ +5 Dec 472½ 478¾ 471½ 477½ +4½ Mar 482½ 488¾ 482½ 488½ +4¾ May 488½ 494¾ 488¼ 493½ +3¾ Jul 490½ 496¼ 490¼ 496¼ +4¾ Sep 470 472 469 472 +2¾ Dec 466 470¼ 465½ 470 +3 Dec 462¾ 462¾ 462¾ 462¾ +2½ Est. sales 454,142. Fri.’s sales 439,953 Fri.’s open int 2,046,164, up 15,814 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 337 348 337 346½ +9 May 343¼ 352¾ 342¼ 351¼ +9½ Jul 357¾ 358 357¾ 358 +9¾ Est. sales 908. Fri.’s sales 736 Fri.’s open int 4,097, up 68 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1033 1041¾ 1026 1039½ +3½ May 1049 1058¼ 1042½ 1056¾ +4 Jul 1066 1074 1058½ 1072½ +4¼ Aug 1063¾ 1071¾ 1056¼ 1070¼ +4¾ Sep 1048 1056¾ 1041¼ 1055½ +5½ Nov 1051 1059¾ 1043¾ 1058¼ +6¼ Jan 1060¼ 1069½ 1055¾ 1068 +5½ Mar 1057¾ 1067½ 1054 1066¾ +4¾ May 1059¼ 1070½ 1058½ 1070 +5 Jul 1069 1077 1068 1077 +6¼ Nov 1039 1049 1038½ 1049 +9½ Est. sales 220,118. Fri.’s sales 264,326 Fri.’s open int 894,779, up 474

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.