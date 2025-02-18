CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|598¼
|609
|593¼
|606½
|+6½
|May
|612
|621¾
|606½
|619
|+5½
|Jul
|623¼
|633½
|617¾
|631¼
|+6
|Sep
|633¼
|646½
|631
|645
|+6½
|Dec
|654¼
|663¼
|648
|662
|+6¾
|Mar
|665
|675½
|661
|675¼
|+7¾
|May
|666
|679
|666
|679
|+7¾
|Jul
|660
|667
|657¼
|667
|+9¾
|Dec
|680
|680
|680
|680
|+10½
|Est. sales 204,296.
|Fri.’s sales 211,690
|Fri.’s open int 445,012
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|496¼
|504¼
|493¼
|502
|+5¾
|May
|508
|517¾
|505½
|515½
|+6¾
|Jul
|510
|520
|508¼
|517¾
|+6½
|Sep
|474¼
|481¾
|473½
|480¼
|+5
|Dec
|472½
|478¾
|471½
|477½
|+4½
|Mar
|482½
|488¾
|482½
|488½
|+4¾
|May
|488½
|494¾
|488¼
|493½
|+3¾
|Jul
|490½
|496¼
|490¼
|496¼
|+4¾
|Sep
|470
|472
|469
|472
|+2¾
|Dec
|466
|470¼
|465½
|470
|+3
|Dec
|462¾
|462¾
|462¾
|462¾
|+2½
|Est. sales 454,142.
|Fri.’s sales 439,953
|Fri.’s open int 2,046,164,
|up 15,814
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|337
|348
|337
|346½
|+9
|May
|343¼
|352¾
|342¼
|351¼
|+9½
|Jul
|357¾
|358
|357¾
|358
|+9¾
|Est. sales 908.
|Fri.’s sales 736
|Fri.’s open int 4,097,
|up 68
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1033
|1041¾
|1026
|1039½
|+3½
|May
|1049
|1058¼
|1042½
|1056¾
|+4
|Jul
|1066
|1074
|1058½
|1072½
|+4¼
|Aug
|1063¾
|1071¾
|1056¼
|1070¼
|+4¾
|Sep
|1048
|1056¾
|1041¼
|1055½
|+5½
|Nov
|1051
|1059¾
|1043¾
|1058¼
|+6¼
|Jan
|1060¼
|1069½
|1055¾
|1068
|+5½
|Mar
|1057¾
|1067½
|1054
|1066¾
|+4¾
|May
|1059¼
|1070½
|1058½
|1070
|+5
|Jul
|1069
|1077
|1068
|1077
|+6¼
|Nov
|1039
|1049
|1038½
|1049
|+9½
|Est. sales 220,118.
|Fri.’s sales 264,326
|Fri.’s open int 894,779,
|up 474
