Preclosing

The Associated Press

February 13, 2025, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 574 581 571½ 579¼ +5
May 588 594 585 593 +5
Jul 599 604¾ 596 604½ +5¾
Sep 612 618¼ 609½ 618 +5¾
Dec 631 636¾ 628¼ 636¾ +5¾
Mar 644¼ 651¼ 644¼ 650 +3¾
May 651¾ 658½ 651¾ 657¼ +4
Jul 649¼ 649½ 644¼ 649 +3½
Est. sales 246,424. Wed.’s sales 217,004
Wed.’s open int 444,311
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 489¾ 494¼ 485¼ 494 +3¾
May 503¼ 506½ 499½ 506¼ +2¼
Jul 506½ 509¼ 503½ 508¾ +1½
Sep 473 474¾ 470¼ 474
Dec 473¼ 473¾ 470¼ 472¼ —1¼
Mar 483½ 484¼ 480¾ 483 —1¼
May 489½ 490 487½ 489 —1
Jul 491¾ 492¼ 489¼ 491¼ ¾
Sep 467¾ 467¾ 467¾ 467¾ —1¼
Dec 465¼ 466¼ 464 464½ —1½
Est. sales 608,438. Wed.’s sales 542,757
Wed.’s open int 2,033,107, up 6,975
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 333½ 338½ 331¼ 333
May 343½ 346¼ 339 339 —2
Jul 347¾ 348¼ 344 348¼ ¼
Dec 352¾ 352¾ 352¾ 352¾
Est. sales 738. Wed.’s sales 738
Wed.’s open int 4,002, up 90
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1028½ 1032½ 1024 1029½ +1¾
May 1046 1050 1041¼ 1046¾ +1
Jul 1062 1065¾ 1057 1062½
Aug 1060 1062 1054 1059¾
Sep 1042½ 1045½ 1038¼ 1043¼ +1
Nov 1044 1048 1040½ 1044¾
Jan 1053 1057½ 1050½ 1055 +1¼
Mar 1051½ 1056¾ 1050 1054¾ +2
May 1056¾ 1059¼ 1053½ 1058 +1¼
Jul 1061¾ 1067½ 1060½ 1064½ +1½
Nov 1032½ 1034¾ 1032½ 1034 +2½
Est. sales 396,547. Wed.’s sales 359,090
Wed.’s open int 894,725

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

