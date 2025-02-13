CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|574
|581
|571½
|579¼
|+5
|May
|588
|594
|585
|593
|+5
|Jul
|599
|604¾
|596
|604½
|+5¾
|Sep
|612
|618¼
|609½
|618
|+5¾
|Dec
|631
|636¾
|628¼
|636¾
|+5¾
|Mar
|644¼
|651¼
|644¼
|650
|+3¾
|May
|651¾
|658½
|651¾
|657¼
|+4
|Jul
|649¼
|649½
|644¼
|649
|+3½
|Est. sales 246,424.
|Wed.’s sales 217,004
|Wed.’s open int 444,311
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|489¾
|494¼
|485¼
|494
|+3¾
|May
|503¼
|506½
|499½
|506¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|506½
|509¼
|503½
|508¾
|+1½
|Sep
|473
|474¾
|470¼
|474
|+¼
|Dec
|473¼
|473¾
|470¼
|472¼
|—1¼
|Mar
|483½
|484¼
|480¾
|483
|—1¼
|May
|489½
|490
|487½
|489
|—1
|Jul
|491¾
|492¼
|489¼
|491¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|467¾
|467¾
|467¾
|467¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|465¼
|466¼
|464
|464½
|—1½
|Est. sales 608,438.
|Wed.’s sales 542,757
|Wed.’s open int 2,033,107,
|up 6,975
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|333½
|338½
|331¼
|333
|May
|343½
|346¼
|339
|339
|—2
|Jul
|347¾
|348¼
|344
|348¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|352¾
|352¾
|352¾
|352¾
|Est. sales 738.
|Wed.’s sales 738
|Wed.’s open int 4,002,
|up 90
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1028½
|1032½
|1024
|1029½
|+1¾
|May
|1046
|1050
|1041¼
|1046¾
|+1
|Jul
|1062
|1065¾
|1057
|1062½
|+½
|Aug
|1060
|1062
|1054
|1059¾
|+¾
|Sep
|1042½
|1045½
|1038¼
|1043¼
|+1
|Nov
|1044
|1048
|1040½
|1044¾
|+¾
|Jan
|1053
|1057½
|1050½
|1055
|+1¼
|Mar
|1051½
|1056¾
|1050
|1054¾
|+2
|May
|1056¾
|1059¼
|1053½
|1058
|+1¼
|Jul
|1061¾
|1067½
|1060½
|1064½
|+1½
|Nov
|1032½
|1034¾
|1032½
|1034
|+2½
|Est. sales 396,547.
|Wed.’s sales 359,090
|Wed.’s open int 894,725
