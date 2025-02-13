CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 574 581 571½ 579¼ +5 May 588 594 585 593 +5 Jul 599 604¾ 596 604½ +5¾ Sep 612 618¼ 609½ 618 +5¾ Dec 631 636¾ 628¼ 636¾ +5¾ Mar 644¼ 651¼ 644¼ 650 +3¾ May 651¾ 658½ 651¾ 657¼ +4 Jul 649¼ 649½ 644¼ 649 +3½ Est. sales 246,424. Wed.’s sales 217,004 Wed.’s open int 444,311 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 489¾ 494¼ 485¼ 494 +3¾ May 503¼ 506½ 499½ 506¼ +2¼ Jul 506½ 509¼ 503½ 508¾ +1½ Sep 473 474¾ 470¼ 474 +¼ Dec 473¼ 473¾ 470¼ 472¼ —1¼ Mar 483½ 484¼ 480¾ 483 —1¼ May 489½ 490 487½ 489 —1 Jul 491¾ 492¼ 489¼ 491¼ — ¾ Sep 467¾ 467¾ 467¾ 467¾ —1¼ Dec 465¼ 466¼ 464 464½ —1½ Est. sales 608,438. Wed.’s sales 542,757 Wed.’s open int 2,033,107, up 6,975 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 333½ 338½ 331¼ 333 May 343½ 346¼ 339 339 —2 Jul 347¾ 348¼ 344 348¼ — ¼ Dec 352¾ 352¾ 352¾ 352¾ Est. sales 738. Wed.’s sales 738 Wed.’s open int 4,002, up 90 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1028½ 1032½ 1024 1029½ +1¾ May 1046 1050 1041¼ 1046¾ +1 Jul 1062 1065¾ 1057 1062½ +½ Aug 1060 1062 1054 1059¾ +¾ Sep 1042½ 1045½ 1038¼ 1043¼ +1 Nov 1044 1048 1040½ 1044¾ +¾ Jan 1053 1057½ 1050½ 1055 +1¼ Mar 1051½ 1056¾ 1050 1054¾ +2 May 1056¾ 1059¼ 1053½ 1058 +1¼ Jul 1061¾ 1067½ 1060½ 1064½ +1½ Nov 1032½ 1034¾ 1032½ 1034 +2½ Est. sales 396,547. Wed.’s sales 359,090 Wed.’s open int 894,725

