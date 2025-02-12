CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 576¼ 584½ 572¾ 574 —3 May 589½ 596¼ 585¼ 587 —3 Jul 600¼ 607 596¾ 598¼ —3½ Sep 614½ 620¼ 610¼ 611¾ —3½ Dec 632¾ 638½ 628½ 630¼ —3¼ Mar 647½ 652½ 643¾ 645 —3½ May 657¾ 658½ 652¼ 653¼ —2½ Jul 650 650 644¾ 644¾ —3½ Est. sales 240,464. Tue.’s sales 221,656 Tue.’s open int 448,461 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 483¾ 492¼ 481½ 489 +5 May 497¾ 505½ 495¼ 502½ +4½ Jul 501 508½ 499 505¾ +4½ Sep 471 474½ 468¾ 473 +2 Dec 469½ 473¾ 468¾ 472½ +2¼ Mar 480 484½ 479¾ 483¼ +2 May 487½ 490¼ 485¾ 489¾ +2½ Jul 490 492¾ 489½ 491 +1½ Sep 470¼ 471½ 467¾ 468¼ —1¾ Dec 467¾ 468¾ 464¾ 465¼ —2¾ Mar 479 479 478¾ 478¾ May 470 484 470 484 Jul 480¾ 486½ 480¾ 486½ Est. sales 717,976. Tue.’s sales 647,005 Tue.’s open int 2,026,132, up 209 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 339 346½ 333 333¼ —5¾ May 347 355 341¼ 343¾ —3½ Jul 358¼ 358¼ 350 350¼ —4½ Est. sales 1,618. Tue.’s sales 1,618 Tue.’s open int 3,912, up 34 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1043½ 1047 1024½ 1026½ —17 May 1060¼ 1063¾ 1042 1043¾ —16½ Jul 1075½ 1079 1058½ 1060½ —15½ Aug 1071½ 1075¼ 1056¼ 1058¼ —13¾ Sep 1054½ 1057 1040 1042½ —12¼ Nov 1055 1057¾ 1041¾ 1043¾ —11¾ Jan 1065¼ 1066½ 1051½ 1053½ —11¼ Mar 1063 1064 1050¾ 1052½ —10½ May 1065¼ 1065¼ 1054¾ 1055¼ —10¼ Jul 1070¾ 1070¾ 1060 1061¾ —9¾ Nov 1040 1040 1029½ 1030¾ —9¼ Est. sales 315,392. Tue.’s sales 278,831 Tue.’s open int 904,578, up 143

