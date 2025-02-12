CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|576¼
|584½
|572¾
|574
|—3
|May
|589½
|596¼
|585¼
|587
|—3
|Jul
|600¼
|607
|596¾
|598¼
|—3½
|Sep
|614½
|620¼
|610¼
|611¾
|—3½
|Dec
|632¾
|638½
|628½
|630¼
|—3¼
|Mar
|647½
|652½
|643¾
|645
|—3½
|May
|657¾
|658½
|652¼
|653¼
|—2½
|Jul
|650
|650
|644¾
|644¾
|—3½
|Est. sales 240,464.
|Tue.’s sales 221,656
|Tue.’s open int 448,461
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|483¾
|492¼
|481½
|489
|+5
|May
|497¾
|505½
|495¼
|502½
|+4½
|Jul
|501
|508½
|499
|505¾
|+4½
|Sep
|471
|474½
|468¾
|473
|+2
|Dec
|469½
|473¾
|468¾
|472½
|+2¼
|Mar
|480
|484½
|479¾
|483¼
|+2
|May
|487½
|490¼
|485¾
|489¾
|+2½
|Jul
|490
|492¾
|489½
|491
|+1½
|Sep
|470¼
|471½
|467¾
|468¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|467¾
|468¾
|464¾
|465¼
|—2¾
|Mar
|479
|479
|478¾
|478¾
|May
|470
|484
|470
|484
|Jul
|480¾
|486½
|480¾
|486½
|Est. sales 717,976.
|Tue.’s sales 647,005
|Tue.’s open int 2,026,132,
|up 209
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|339
|346½
|333
|333¼
|—5¾
|May
|347
|355
|341¼
|343¾
|—3½
|Jul
|358¼
|358¼
|350
|350¼
|—4½
|Est. sales 1,618.
|Tue.’s sales 1,618
|Tue.’s open int 3,912,
|up 34
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1043½
|1047
|1024½
|1026½
|—17
|May
|1060¼
|1063¾
|1042
|1043¾
|—16½
|Jul
|1075½
|1079
|1058½
|1060½
|—15½
|Aug
|1071½
|1075¼
|1056¼
|1058¼
|—13¾
|Sep
|1054½
|1057
|1040
|1042½
|—12¼
|Nov
|1055
|1057¾
|1041¾
|1043¾
|—11¾
|Jan
|1065¼
|1066½
|1051½
|1053½
|—11¼
|Mar
|1063
|1064
|1050¾
|1052½
|—10½
|May
|1065¼
|1065¼
|1054¾
|1055¼
|—10¼
|Jul
|1070¾
|1070¾
|1060
|1061¾
|—9¾
|Nov
|1040
|1040
|1029½
|1030¾
|—9¼
|Est. sales 315,392.
|Tue.’s sales 278,831
|Tue.’s open int 904,578,
|up 143
