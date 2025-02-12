Live Radio
February 12, 2025

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 576¼ 584½ 572¾ 574 —3
May 589½ 596¼ 585¼ 587 —3
Jul 600¼ 607 596¾ 598¼ —3½
Sep 614½ 620¼ 610¼ 611¾ —3½
Dec 632¾ 638½ 628½ 630¼ —3¼
Mar 647½ 652½ 643¾ 645 —3½
May 657¾ 658½ 652¼ 653¼ —2½
Jul 650 650 644¾ 644¾ —3½
Est. sales 240,464. Tue.’s sales 221,656
Tue.’s open int 448,461
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 483¾ 492¼ 481½ 489 +5
May 497¾ 505½ 495¼ 502½ +4½
Jul 501 508½ 499 505¾ +4½
Sep 471 474½ 468¾ 473 +2
Dec 469½ 473¾ 468¾ 472½ +2¼
Mar 480 484½ 479¾ 483¼ +2
May 487½ 490¼ 485¾ 489¾ +2½
Jul 490 492¾ 489½ 491 +1½
Sep 470¼ 471½ 467¾ 468¼ —1¾
Dec 467¾ 468¾ 464¾ 465¼ —2¾
Mar 479 479 478¾ 478¾
May 470 484 470 484
Jul 480¾ 486½ 480¾ 486½
Est. sales 717,976. Tue.’s sales 647,005
Tue.’s open int 2,026,132, up 209
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 339 346½ 333 333¼ —5¾
May 347 355 341¼ 343¾ —3½
Jul 358¼ 358¼ 350 350¼ —4½
Est. sales 1,618. Tue.’s sales 1,618
Tue.’s open int 3,912, up 34
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1043½ 1047 1024½ 1026½ —17
May 1060¼ 1063¾ 1042 1043¾ —16½
Jul 1075½ 1079 1058½ 1060½ —15½
Aug 1071½ 1075¼ 1056¼ 1058¼ —13¾
Sep 1054½ 1057 1040 1042½ —12¼
Nov 1055 1057¾ 1041¾ 1043¾ —11¾
Jan 1065¼ 1066½ 1051½ 1053½ —11¼
Mar 1063 1064 1050¾ 1052½ —10½
May 1065¼ 1065¼ 1054¾ 1055¼ —10¼
Jul 1070¾ 1070¾ 1060 1061¾ —9¾
Nov 1040 1040 1029½ 1030¾ —9¼
Est. sales 315,392. Tue.’s sales 278,831
Tue.’s open int 904,578, up 143

