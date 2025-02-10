CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|581¼
|586
|576¼
|577¾
|—5
|May
|594¾
|599¼
|589¼
|590½
|—5
|Jul
|605¼
|610½
|600¼
|602½
|—3¾
|Sep
|618¼
|622¾
|613¾
|615¾
|—3½
|Dec
|635
|640¾
|632½
|634
|—3½
|Mar
|648¼
|655¼
|647
|649¼
|—3¼
|May
|662
|662
|656
|656½
|—3¼
|Jul
|651¾
|655
|650
|650¼
|—2½
|Sep
|657½
|657½
|657½
|657½
|—1¾
|Est. sales 226,885.
|Fri.’s sales 205,664
|Fri.’s open int 461,068
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|485¾
|492¾
|482¼
|491
|+3½
|May
|498¼
|505¼
|495¼
|503¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|502
|508¼
|499¼
|506½
|+2
|Sep
|465
|472½
|462¾
|472
|+5
|Dec
|464
|470¾
|462
|470½
|+4½
|Mar
|474½
|481½
|472¾
|481
|+4¼
|May
|480½
|487¼
|480½
|487¼
|+4½
|Jul
|483
|489¼
|483
|489¼
|+4
|Sep
|465¼
|469¾
|464¼
|469¾
|+3¼
|Dec
|464
|468¼
|462¼
|467¾
|+3
|Est. sales 609,505.
|Fri.’s sales 542,574
|Fri.’s open int 2,016,018
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|351¼
|352
|335
|341
|—9¼
|May
|358
|359¼
|343¾
|347¼
|—10¾
|Jul
|352½
|354
|350
|354
|—4¼
|Est. sales 800.
|Fri.’s sales 800
|Fri.’s open int 3,833,
|up 99
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1046½
|1052¼
|1043
|1048½
|—1
|May
|1062½
|1068½
|1058¾
|1064¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|1079¼
|1083½
|1074¼
|1079¼
|—1¾
|Aug
|1072¼
|1078¼
|1069¾
|1074½
|—1¾
|Sep
|1055
|1059½
|1051½
|1056
|—1½
|Nov
|1056½
|1059½
|1052
|1055¾
|—1¾
|Jan
|1064
|1067½
|1062
|1064½
|—1¾
|Mar
|1061½
|1065½
|1060
|1062½
|—1½
|May
|1063½
|1067¼
|1063½
|1066½
|Jul
|1069
|1073
|1068
|1071¼
|—
|¾
|Nov
|1032
|1041
|1032
|1038½
|+1½
|Est. sales 344,677.
|Fri.’s sales 308,114
|Fri.’s open int 900,609,
|up 2,958
