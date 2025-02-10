Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 10, 2025, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 581¼ 586 576¼ 577¾ —5
May 594¾ 599¼ 589¼ 590½ —5
Jul 605¼ 610½ 600¼ 602½ —3¾
Sep 618¼ 622¾ 613¾ 615¾ —3½
Dec 635 640¾ 632½ 634 —3½
Mar 648¼ 655¼ 647 649¼ —3¼
May 662 662 656 656½ —3¼
Jul 651¾ 655 650 650¼ —2½
Sep 657½ 657½ 657½ 657½ —1¾
Est. sales 226,885. Fri.’s sales 205,664
Fri.’s open int 461,068
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 485¾ 492¾ 482¼ 491 +3½
May 498¼ 505¼ 495¼ 503¾ +3¼
Jul 502 508¼ 499¼ 506½ +2
Sep 465 472½ 462¾ 472 +5
Dec 464 470¾ 462 470½ +4½
Mar 474½ 481½ 472¾ 481 +4¼
May 480½ 487¼ 480½ 487¼ +4½
Jul 483 489¼ 483 489¼ +4
Sep 465¼ 469¾ 464¼ 469¾ +3¼
Dec 464 468¼ 462¼ 467¾ +3
Est. sales 609,505. Fri.’s sales 542,574
Fri.’s open int 2,016,018
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 351¼ 352 335 341 —9¼
May 358 359¼ 343¾ 347¼ —10¾
Jul 352½ 354 350 354 —4¼
Est. sales 800. Fri.’s sales 800
Fri.’s open int 3,833, up 99
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1046½ 1052¼ 1043 1048½ —1
May 1062½ 1068½ 1058¾ 1064¼ —1¼
Jul 1079¼ 1083½ 1074¼ 1079¼ —1¾
Aug 1072¼ 1078¼ 1069¾ 1074½ —1¾
Sep 1055 1059½ 1051½ 1056 —1½
Nov 1056½ 1059½ 1052 1055¾ —1¾
Jan 1064 1067½ 1062 1064½ —1¾
Mar 1061½ 1065½ 1060 1062½ —1½
May 1063½ 1067¼ 1063½ 1066½
Jul 1069 1073 1068 1071¼ ¾
Nov 1032 1041 1032 1038½ +1½
Est. sales 344,677. Fri.’s sales 308,114
Fri.’s open int 900,609, up 2,958

