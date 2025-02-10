CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 581¼ 586 576¼ 577¾ —5 May 594¾ 599¼ 589¼ 590½ —5 Jul 605¼ 610½ 600¼ 602½ —3¾ Sep 618¼ 622¾ 613¾ 615¾ —3½ Dec 635 640¾ 632½ 634 —3½ Mar 648¼ 655¼ 647 649¼ —3¼ May 662 662 656 656½ —3¼ Jul 651¾ 655 650 650¼ —2½ Sep 657½ 657½ 657½ 657½ —1¾ Est. sales 226,885. Fri.’s sales 205,664 Fri.’s open int 461,068 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 485¾ 492¾ 482¼ 491 +3½ May 498¼ 505¼ 495¼ 503¾ +3¼ Jul 502 508¼ 499¼ 506½ +2 Sep 465 472½ 462¾ 472 +5 Dec 464 470¾ 462 470½ +4½ Mar 474½ 481½ 472¾ 481 +4¼ May 480½ 487¼ 480½ 487¼ +4½ Jul 483 489¼ 483 489¼ +4 Sep 465¼ 469¾ 464¼ 469¾ +3¼ Dec 464 468¼ 462¼ 467¾ +3 Est. sales 609,505. Fri.’s sales 542,574 Fri.’s open int 2,016,018 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 351¼ 352 335 341 —9¼ May 358 359¼ 343¾ 347¼ —10¾ Jul 352½ 354 350 354 —4¼ Est. sales 800. Fri.’s sales 800 Fri.’s open int 3,833, up 99 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1046½ 1052¼ 1043 1048½ —1 May 1062½ 1068½ 1058¾ 1064¼ —1¼ Jul 1079¼ 1083½ 1074¼ 1079¼ —1¾ Aug 1072¼ 1078¼ 1069¾ 1074½ —1¾ Sep 1055 1059½ 1051½ 1056 —1½ Nov 1056½ 1059½ 1052 1055¾ —1¾ Jan 1064 1067½ 1062 1064½ —1¾ Mar 1061½ 1065½ 1060 1062½ —1½ May 1063½ 1067¼ 1063½ 1066½ Jul 1069 1073 1068 1071¼ — ¾ Nov 1032 1041 1032 1038½ +1½ Est. sales 344,677. Fri.’s sales 308,114 Fri.’s open int 900,609, up 2,958

