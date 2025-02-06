Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 6, 2025, 2:08 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 572¼ 588¾ 566½ 588½ +16¼
May 584¾ 600¼ 579¼ 599¾ +15¼
Jul 596¾ 611 591¾ 610½ +13¾
Sep 610¾ 624 605¾ 623¼ +12¾
Dec 629 642 624¾ 641¼ +12¼
Mar 645 657¼ 642 656 +11¼
May 651¾ 664¼ 649¾ 663 +10¼
Jul 645½ 657¾ 645½ 656 +9½
Sep 653 653¾ 653 653¾
Dec 670 670 670 670 +4¾
Mar 680 680 680 680 +7
Est. sales 205,397. Wed.’s sales 184,277
Wed.’s open int 476,593, up 1,413
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 493¼ 496½ 486 495 +1¾
May 504½ 508½ 498 507 +2¼
Jul 507¼ 511½ 501½ 509¾ +2¼
Sep 470 472½ 465½ 471½ +1
Dec 467¾ 470 464¾ 469½ +1
Mar 478¾ 481¼ 476 480½ +1
May 485¼ 487 483 486¾
Jul 488 489¼ 485¾ 489
Sep 469¼ 469½ 466 469
Dec 466¾ 467½ 464¾ 467
May 470 483¼ 470 483¼
Est. sales 478,442. Wed.’s sales 448,653
Wed.’s open int 2,031,493, up 12,072
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 366 366½ 359½ 363¾ —4
May 368¼ 370 364¾ 364¾ —3¼
Est. sales 815. Wed.’s sales 815
Wed.’s open int 3,670, up 44
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1057¼ 1066½ 1049¾ 1058¼ +1¼
May 1072¾ 1081¾ 1065¼ 1073½ +1¼
Jul 1087½ 1096½ 1080 1088¼ +1½
Aug 1081½ 1090¼ 1074¾ 1083 +2
Sep 1063 1072 1056¾ 1064½ +1¾
Nov 1061½ 1071½ 1056½ 1064¼ +1¾
Jan 1070½ 1079½ 1064¾ 1072¾ +2
Mar 1067½ 1075½ 1062¼ 1070 +2
May 1072¾ 1075½ 1064¾ 1070½
Jul 1082¼ 1083½ 1075½ 1077½ +1½
Nov 1044½ 1049½ 1036½ 1042½
Est. sales 346,371. Wed.’s sales 322,217
Wed.’s open int 885,588

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

