CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|572¼
|588¾
|566½
|588½
|+16¼
|May
|584¾
|600¼
|579¼
|599¾
|+15¼
|Jul
|596¾
|611
|591¾
|610½
|+13¾
|Sep
|610¾
|624
|605¾
|623¼
|+12¾
|Dec
|629
|642
|624¾
|641¼
|+12¼
|Mar
|645
|657¼
|642
|656
|+11¼
|May
|651¾
|664¼
|649¾
|663
|+10¼
|Jul
|645½
|657¾
|645½
|656
|+9½
|Sep
|653
|653¾
|653
|653¾
|Dec
|670
|670
|670
|670
|+4¾
|Mar
|680
|680
|680
|680
|+7
|Est. sales 205,397.
|Wed.’s sales 184,277
|Wed.’s open int 476,593,
|up 1,413
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|493¼
|496½
|486
|495
|+1¾
|May
|504½
|508½
|498
|507
|+2¼
|Jul
|507¼
|511½
|501½
|509¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|470
|472½
|465½
|471½
|+1
|Dec
|467¾
|470
|464¾
|469½
|+1
|Mar
|478¾
|481¼
|476
|480½
|+1
|May
|485¼
|487
|483
|486¾
|+¾
|Jul
|488
|489¼
|485¾
|489
|+½
|Sep
|469¼
|469½
|466
|469
|+¼
|Dec
|466¾
|467½
|464¾
|467
|+¼
|May
|470
|483¼
|470
|483¼
|Est. sales 478,442.
|Wed.’s sales 448,653
|Wed.’s open int 2,031,493,
|up 12,072
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|366
|366½
|359½
|363¾
|—4
|May
|368¼
|370
|364¾
|364¾
|—3¼
|Est. sales 815.
|Wed.’s sales 815
|Wed.’s open int 3,670,
|up 44
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1057¼
|1066½
|1049¾
|1058¼
|+1¼
|May
|1072¾
|1081¾
|1065¼
|1073½
|+1¼
|Jul
|1087½
|1096½
|1080
|1088¼
|+1½
|Aug
|1081½
|1090¼
|1074¾
|1083
|+2
|Sep
|1063
|1072
|1056¾
|1064½
|+1¾
|Nov
|1061½
|1071½
|1056½
|1064¼
|+1¾
|Jan
|1070½
|1079½
|1064¾
|1072¾
|+2
|Mar
|1067½
|1075½
|1062¼
|1070
|+2
|May
|1072¾
|1075½
|1064¾
|1070½
|+¼
|Jul
|1082¼
|1083½
|1075½
|1077½
|+1½
|Nov
|1044½
|1049½
|1036½
|1042½
|Est. sales 346,371.
|Wed.’s sales 322,217
|Wed.’s open int 885,588
