CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 572¼ 588¾ 566½ 588½ +16¼ May 584¾ 600¼ 579¼ 599¾ +15¼ Jul 596¾ 611 591¾ 610½ +13¾ Sep 610¾ 624 605¾ 623¼ +12¾ Dec 629 642 624¾ 641¼ +12¼ Mar 645 657¼ 642 656 +11¼ May 651¾ 664¼ 649¾ 663 +10¼ Jul 645½ 657¾ 645½ 656 +9½ Sep 653 653¾ 653 653¾ Dec 670 670 670 670 +4¾ Mar 680 680 680 680 +7 Est. sales 205,397. Wed.’s sales 184,277 Wed.’s open int 476,593, up 1,413 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 493¼ 496½ 486 495 +1¾ May 504½ 508½ 498 507 +2¼ Jul 507¼ 511½ 501½ 509¾ +2¼ Sep 470 472½ 465½ 471½ +1 Dec 467¾ 470 464¾ 469½ +1 Mar 478¾ 481¼ 476 480½ +1 May 485¼ 487 483 486¾ +¾ Jul 488 489¼ 485¾ 489 +½ Sep 469¼ 469½ 466 469 +¼ Dec 466¾ 467½ 464¾ 467 +¼ May 470 483¼ 470 483¼ Est. sales 478,442. Wed.’s sales 448,653 Wed.’s open int 2,031,493, up 12,072 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 366 366½ 359½ 363¾ —4 May 368¼ 370 364¾ 364¾ —3¼ Est. sales 815. Wed.’s sales 815 Wed.’s open int 3,670, up 44 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1057¼ 1066½ 1049¾ 1058¼ +1¼ May 1072¾ 1081¾ 1065¼ 1073½ +1¼ Jul 1087½ 1096½ 1080 1088¼ +1½ Aug 1081½ 1090¼ 1074¾ 1083 +2 Sep 1063 1072 1056¾ 1064½ +1¾ Nov 1061½ 1071½ 1056½ 1064¼ +1¾ Jan 1070½ 1079½ 1064¾ 1072¾ +2 Mar 1067½ 1075½ 1062¼ 1070 +2 May 1072¾ 1075½ 1064¾ 1070½ +¼ Jul 1082¼ 1083½ 1075½ 1077½ +1½ Nov 1044½ 1049½ 1036½ 1042½ Est. sales 346,371. Wed.’s sales 322,217 Wed.’s open int 885,588

