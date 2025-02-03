Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

February 3, 2025, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 555 573¾ 550½ 567¾ +8¼
May 567½ 584½ 563¼ 579¼ +7
Jul 579 595¾ 575½ 590¾ +6½
Sep 594 608¾ 589¾ 604¼ +6¼
Dec 611¾ 626¾ 609¼ 622½ +5½
Mar 628 641½ 626 638¼ +4¾
May 636 648¼ 636 646¼ +4
Jul 635½ 643¾ 633½ 640¼ +1¾
Sep 650 650 650 650 +3¾
Est. sales 152,544. Fri.’s sales 139,913
Fri.’s open int 470,755
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 476¾ 491 472½ 488¼ +6¼
May 488 502 484 499¼ +6¼
Jul 491¾ 505¼ 488¼ 503 +6¼
Sep 457 467½ 454¾ 465½ +5¼
Dec 457½ 466¼ 455 464¾ +4½
Mar 471¾ 477¾ 467 476¾ +5
May 474½ 483¾ 474½ 483¼ +5¼
Jul 477¾ 486¼ 476½ 485½ +5
Sep 460¾ 467½ 460¾ 466¾ +3
Dec 460 466 458¼ 465 +2½
Mar 473½ 473½ 473½ 473½
Est. sales 641,225. Fri.’s sales 597,914
Fri.’s open int 2,022,316
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 345¾ 370¼ 344 355 +7½
May 354½ 377 354½ 361¼ +3¾
Jul 367¼ 377 367 367 +5¾
Est. sales 1,410. Fri.’s sales 1,410
Fri.’s open int 3,793, up 2
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1032 1060¼ 1031¾ 1056 +14
May 1048½ 1074½ 1047½ 1070¼ +12¾
Jul 1064 1088¼ 1062½ 1084¼ +12
Aug 1065 1082 1058½ 1078½ +11¼
Sep 1045 1061½ 1041½ 1059 +9½
Nov 1044 1062½ 1042 1059½ +8½
Jan 1053 1070 1052 1067½ +8
Mar 1051¾ 1065½ 1047¼ 1063¾ +6¾
May 1054½ 1067 1048½ 1065¾ +6
Jul 1063 1072 1057¾ 1070¾ +5
Sep 1045¼ 1045¼ 1045¼ 1045¼ +6½
Nov 1029¾ 1041¼ 1029½ 1039¾ +4
Est. sales 335,607. Fri.’s sales 322,301
Fri.’s open int 873,109, up 1,667

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up