CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|555
|573¾
|550½
|567¾
|+8¼
|May
|567½
|584½
|563¼
|579¼
|+7
|Jul
|579
|595¾
|575½
|590¾
|+6½
|Sep
|594
|608¾
|589¾
|604¼
|+6¼
|Dec
|611¾
|626¾
|609¼
|622½
|+5½
|Mar
|628
|641½
|626
|638¼
|+4¾
|May
|636
|648¼
|636
|646¼
|+4
|Jul
|635½
|643¾
|633½
|640¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|650
|650
|650
|650
|+3¾
|Est. sales 152,544.
|Fri.’s sales 139,913
|Fri.’s open int 470,755
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|476¾
|491
|472½
|488¼
|+6¼
|May
|488
|502
|484
|499¼
|+6¼
|Jul
|491¾
|505¼
|488¼
|503
|+6¼
|Sep
|457
|467½
|454¾
|465½
|+5¼
|Dec
|457½
|466¼
|455
|464¾
|+4½
|Mar
|471¾
|477¾
|467
|476¾
|+5
|May
|474½
|483¾
|474½
|483¼
|+5¼
|Jul
|477¾
|486¼
|476½
|485½
|+5
|Sep
|460¾
|467½
|460¾
|466¾
|+3
|Dec
|460
|466
|458¼
|465
|+2½
|Mar
|473½
|473½
|473½
|473½
|Est. sales 641,225.
|Fri.’s sales 597,914
|Fri.’s open int 2,022,316
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|345¾
|370¼
|344
|355
|+7½
|May
|354½
|377
|354½
|361¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|367¼
|377
|367
|367
|+5¾
|Est. sales 1,410.
|Fri.’s sales 1,410
|Fri.’s open int 3,793,
|up 2
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1032
|1060¼
|1031¾
|1056
|+14
|May
|1048½
|1074½
|1047½
|1070¼
|+12¾
|Jul
|1064
|1088¼
|1062½
|1084¼
|+12
|Aug
|1065
|1082
|1058½
|1078½
|+11¼
|Sep
|1045
|1061½
|1041½
|1059
|+9½
|Nov
|1044
|1062½
|1042
|1059½
|+8½
|Jan
|1053
|1070
|1052
|1067½
|+8
|Mar
|1051¾
|1065½
|1047¼
|1063¾
|+6¾
|May
|1054½
|1067
|1048½
|1065¾
|+6
|Jul
|1063
|1072
|1057¾
|1070¾
|+5
|Sep
|1045¼
|1045¼
|1045¼
|1045¼
|+6½
|Nov
|1029¾
|1041¼
|1029½
|1039¾
|+4
|Est. sales 335,607.
|Fri.’s sales 322,301
|Fri.’s open int 873,109,
|up 1,667
