CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 555 573¾ 550½ 567¾ +8¼ May 567½ 584½ 563¼ 579¼ +7 Jul 579 595¾ 575½ 590¾ +6½ Sep 594 608¾ 589¾ 604¼ +6¼ Dec 611¾ 626¾ 609¼ 622½ +5½ Mar 628 641½ 626 638¼ +4¾ May 636 648¼ 636 646¼ +4 Jul 635½ 643¾ 633½ 640¼ +1¾ Sep 650 650 650 650 +3¾ Est. sales 152,544. Fri.’s sales 139,913 Fri.’s open int 470,755 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 476¾ 491 472½ 488¼ +6¼ May 488 502 484 499¼ +6¼ Jul 491¾ 505¼ 488¼ 503 +6¼ Sep 457 467½ 454¾ 465½ +5¼ Dec 457½ 466¼ 455 464¾ +4½ Mar 471¾ 477¾ 467 476¾ +5 May 474½ 483¾ 474½ 483¼ +5¼ Jul 477¾ 486¼ 476½ 485½ +5 Sep 460¾ 467½ 460¾ 466¾ +3 Dec 460 466 458¼ 465 +2½ Mar 473½ 473½ 473½ 473½ Est. sales 641,225. Fri.’s sales 597,914 Fri.’s open int 2,022,316 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 345¾ 370¼ 344 355 +7½ May 354½ 377 354½ 361¼ +3¾ Jul 367¼ 377 367 367 +5¾ Est. sales 1,410. Fri.’s sales 1,410 Fri.’s open int 3,793, up 2 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1032 1060¼ 1031¾ 1056 +14 May 1048½ 1074½ 1047½ 1070¼ +12¾ Jul 1064 1088¼ 1062½ 1084¼ +12 Aug 1065 1082 1058½ 1078½ +11¼ Sep 1045 1061½ 1041½ 1059 +9½ Nov 1044 1062½ 1042 1059½ +8½ Jan 1053 1070 1052 1067½ +8 Mar 1051¾ 1065½ 1047¼ 1063¾ +6¾ May 1054½ 1067 1048½ 1065¾ +6 Jul 1063 1072 1057¾ 1070¾ +5 Sep 1045¼ 1045¼ 1045¼ 1045¼ +6½ Nov 1029¾ 1041¼ 1029½ 1039¾ +4 Est. sales 335,607. Fri.’s sales 322,301 Fri.’s open int 873,109, up 1,667

