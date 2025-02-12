Precision Drilling: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Wednesday reported profit of $10.6 million in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Wednesday reported profit of $10.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $334.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $81.2 million, or $5.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.