PRA Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.5 million.…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 47 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $293.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $276.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $70.6 million, or $1.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRAA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.