PPL: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — PPL Corp. (PPL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $177 million.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The energy and utility holding company posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $888 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.46 billion.

PPL expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $1.87 per share.

