Power Integrations: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The maker of integrated circuits used for power conversion posted revenue of $105.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.2 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $419 million.

