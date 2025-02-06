Powell Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Thursday reported net income of $34.8 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Thursday reported net income of $34.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.86.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $241.4 million in the period.

