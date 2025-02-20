Pool Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $37.3 million. The…

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $37.3 million.

The Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 97 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $987.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $952.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $434.3 million, or $11.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.31 billion.

Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $11.08 to $11.58 per share.

