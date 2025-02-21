PNM Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — PNM Resources Inc. (TXNM) on Friday reported net income of $15.7 million…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — PNM Resources Inc. (TXNM) on Friday reported net income of $15.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $477 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $242.7 million, or $2.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.97 billion.

PNM Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.74 to $2.84 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXNM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXNM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.