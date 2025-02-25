Playa Hotels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The developer and operator of all-inclusive resorts posted revenue of $218.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.8 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $938.6 million.

