Planet Fitness: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $47.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The fitness center operator posted revenue of $340.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $172 million, or $2 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLNT

