Plains All American: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 7, 2025, 7:21 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $36 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $12.4 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $772 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $50.07 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

