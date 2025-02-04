PJT Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported profit of $51.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported profit of $51.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.90 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $477.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $134.4 million, or $4.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PJT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PJT

