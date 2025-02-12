Live Radio
Pixelworks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 12, 2025, 4:46 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The maker of chips used in high-end digital video devices posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $28.7 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $43.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PXLW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PXLW

