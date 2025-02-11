Pitney Bowes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37.4 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The mailing equipment and software company posted revenue of $516.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $203.6 million, or $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.03 billion.

Pitney Bowes expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.