Pinnacle West: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $608.8 million, or $5.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.12 billion.

Pinnacle West expects full-year earnings to be $4.40 to $4.60 per share.

