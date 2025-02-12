Pilgrim’s Pride: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) on Wednesday reported profit of $235.9 million in…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) on Wednesday reported profit of $235.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Greeley, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.35 per share.

The poultry producer posted revenue of $4.37 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.09 billion, or $4.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.88 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.