Photronics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported net income of $42.9 million in…

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported net income of $42.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 52 cents per share.

The electronics imaging company posted revenue of $212.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, Photronics said it expects revenue in the range of $208 million to $216 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.