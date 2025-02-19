Philips: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $356.3 million in its…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $356.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The medical imaging equipment maker posted revenue of $5.38 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $759.7 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $19.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.