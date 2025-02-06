Philip Morris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Thursday reported a loss of $579…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Thursday reported a loss of $579 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

Philip Morris expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.04 to $7.17 per share.

