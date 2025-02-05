Phibro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $3.2 million.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The maker of animal health products and nutritional supplements posted revenue of $309.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.7 million.

Phibro expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.87 to $2.01 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion.

