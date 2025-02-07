PhenixFIN: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PhenixFIN Corporation (PFX) on Friday reported net income of $2.5 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — PhenixFIN Corporation (PFX) on Friday reported net income of $2.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 80 cents per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $6.2 million in the period.

