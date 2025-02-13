PG&E: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $674 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The utility holding company posted revenue of $6.63 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.51 billion, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.42 billion.

PG&E expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.52 per share.

